Bridge Investment Group Acquires 235,210 SF Office Building Near D.C.

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Maryland, Office, Southeast

ROCKVILLE, MD. — Bridge Investment Group has acquired 77 Upper Rock, a 235,210-square-foot office building in Rockville. The property is situated near the interchange of Interstate 270 and Shady Grove Road, 23 miles north of downtown Washington, D.C. Originally built in 2005, 77 Upper Rock recently underwent a $6.5 million capital improvement program to update the lobby, conference center, restrooms and elevators. In addition, the property’s amenity package includes outdoor seating and a new fitness center with a yoga studio, locker rooms and Peloton bicycles. Bridge plans to invest in further capital projects that include common area refurbishment, upgrading the existing amenity space and the buildout of 16,000 square feet of spec suites. Tenants at 77 UpperRock include M&T Bank Corp., Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Cisco Systems Inc., Nutricia North America and Potomac-Hudson Engineering. Bridge Commercial Real Estate LLC, the operating company for Bridge Investment, will oversee property management and redevelopment work at 77 Upper Rock. Renovations will begin immediately. Tommy Spinosa internally represented the buyer in the transaction. Andrew Weir of JLL represented the undisclosed seller.