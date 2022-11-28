REBusinessOnline

Bridge Investment Group Acquires 343,000 SF Office Building in St. Louis Park, Minnesota

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Minnesota, Office

Named 10 West End, the 11-story property opened in January 2021. (Photo courtesy of Ryan Cos US Inc.)

ST. LOUIS PARK, MINN. — Bridge Investment Group’s subsidiary Bridge Office Fund has acquired 10 West End in the western Minneapolis suburb of St. Louis Park. The sales price was undisclosed. The Class A office building rises 11 stories and spans 343,000 square feet. Ryan Cos. US Inc. sold the property in conjunction with The Excelsior Group and Sotarra LLC. The building opened in January 2021. Amenities include a bike room, onsite parking, electric vehicle charging, a fitness center and sky deck.

The property is the first Class A office building constructed in the submarket in the last 18 years, according to Ryan. Tom O’Brien, Avery Ticer, Dan Phoel and Jeff Altenau of Cushman & Wakefield represented Ryan in the sale. Bridge now owns more than 1.4 million square feet of commercial real estate space in the Minneapolis market.

