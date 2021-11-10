REBusinessOnline

Bridge Investment Group Buys Lakeside Casitas in Tucson from Monarch Investment for $63.2M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Multifamily, Western

Lakeside Casitas in Tucson, Ariz., features 310 apartments, a business center, pool and spa, koi pond and covered parking.

TUCSON, ARIZ. — Bridge Investment Group has acquired Lakeside Casitas, a multifamily property in Tucson, from Monarch Investment and Management Group for $63.2 million, or $204,032 per unit.

Built in 1983 on 21 acres, Lakeside Casitas features 310 apartments, a business center, pool, spa, koi pond and covered parking. Apartments offer open-concept living areas, washers, dryers, oversized walk-in closets and private patios.

Hamid Panahi, Steve Gebing and Cliff David of Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented seller and procured the buyer in the deal.

