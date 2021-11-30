REBusinessOnline

Bridge Investment Group Buys Three Multifamily Properties in Tucson for $75.1M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Multifamily, Western

The three-property multifamily portfolio includes (left to right) Hampton Park, San Mateo and Solano Springs in Tucson, Ariz.

TUCSON, ARIZ. — Bridge Investment Group has acquired three multifamily communities in Tucson from Monarch Investment and Management Group for $75.1 million.

The portfolio includes the 160-unit Hampton Park, which was built in 1973; the 254-unit San Mateo, which was built in 1987; and the 152-unit Solano Springs, which was built in 1982.

Hamid Panahi, Steve Gebing and Cliff David of Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal.

