Bridge Investment Group Divests of 288-Unit Equestrian Multifamily Property in Tucson, Arizona

TUCSON, ARIZ. — Bridge Investment Group has completed the disposition of Equestrian, a multifamily property in Tucson. Investors Capital Group acquired the asset for an undisclosed price.

Built in 2008, Equestrian features 288 apartments with fully equipped kitchens, granite countertops, in-unit washers and dryers, nine-foot ceilings, large walk-in closets and private patio or balconies. Community amenities include a leasing office, business center, resort-style swimming pool, clubhouse, fitness center, covered parking and 70 private detached garages.

Clint Wadlund, Hamid Panahi, Steve Gebing and Cliff David of Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal.