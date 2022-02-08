REBusinessOnline

Bridge Investment Group Purchases 508,590 SF Office Property in Hopkins, Minnesota

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Minnesota, Office

Excelsior Crossings consists of two Class A buildings rising seven stories each.

HOPKINS, MINN. — Bridge Investment Group has purchased Excelsior Crossings in Hopkins near Minneapolis for an undisclosed price. The 508,590-square-foot office property, located on Excelsior Boulevard, consists of two Class A buildings that are each seven stories tall. Developed in 2008, Excelsior Crossings is 91 percent leased and recently underwent a $1.5 million amenity enhancement program. Bridge plans to invest an additional $6 million in capital and tenant improvements, including upgrades to the courtyard and common areas, kitchen, lobbies and elevator corridors.

Current tenants include Element Fleet, Digi International and U.S. Bank’s Home Mortgage Division headquarters, which fully leases one of the buildings. Tom O’Brien of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Colony Capital. Bridge Commercial Real Estate LLC, Bridge’s office operating company, will oversee capital improvements and management.

