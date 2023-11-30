Thursday, November 30, 2023
Located in Salt Lake City, Post District features 580 residential units and 26,000 square feet of retail space. (Photo: Business Wire)
DevelopmentMixed-UseMultifamilyRetailUtahWestern

Bridge Investment, Lowe Property Group Receive $157.5M Refinancing for Post District Mixed-Use Project in Salt Lake City

by Amy Works

SALT LAKE CITY — Bridge Investment Group and Lowe Property Group have received $157.5 million in loan proceeds to refinance Post District, a mixed-use complex in downtown Salt Lake City.

Part of a three-phase project, Post District features 580 residential units across four buildings with approximately 26,000 rentable square feet of retail space.

Sean Reimer, Mo Beler, Aaron Appel, Jonathan Schwartz, Adam Schwartz, Keith Kurland and William Herring of Walker & Dunlop co-originated the loan with Affinius Capital and Clarion Partners. The borrowers will use the loan proceeds to repay existing debt, fund future costs to complete the construction and repatriate equity to the client as the project continues the lease-up of its newly delivered units.

