Bridge Investment Sells Bridge Crossing Office Building in Metro Nashville for $46M

BRENTWOOD, TENN. — Bridge Investment Group has sold Bridge Crossing, a three-story, 199,194-square-foot office building in Brentwood, about 10.3 miles south of Nashville. Pacific Oak Capital Advisors purchased the property for $46 million. Jay O’Meara, Morgan Hillenmeyer, Roscoe High and Ryan Reethof of CBRE represented Bridge Investment in the transaction.

Originally built in 1989, Bridge Investment purchased the property in January 2018 and rebranded the building for multi-tenant use by adding new signage. Bridge Crossing recently underwent a $3 million renovation, including a $1.8 million parking lot expansion that added 147 additional parking spaces. The third floor was also updated, and enhancements were made to common areas, lobbies and elevators.

Bridge Crossing is fully occupied with leases signed through May 2026. The building is anchored by Fleetcor Technologies Inc., an Atlanta-based business payment processing firm. The property also has tenants including information technology and services company Cognizant and Comdata, a payment processing company. Comdata, which has had its headquarters at Bridge Crossing since 1996, has recently expanded its lease to 50,690 square feet on the third floor.

Located at 5301 Maryland Way, Bridge Crossing is situated within Maryland Farms, a 400-acre, mixed-use park with over 20,000 jobs. Brentwood overall has over 6 million square feet of office space, as well as 2.3 million square feet of retail, dining and entertainment options.