REBusinessOnline

Bridge Investment Sells Bridge Crossing Office Building in Metro Nashville for $46M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Southeast, Tennessee

Bridge Crossing

Bridge Crossing is fully occupied with leases signed through May 2026.

BRENTWOOD, TENN. — Bridge Investment Group has sold Bridge Crossing, a three-story, 199,194-square-foot office building in Brentwood, about 10.3 miles south of Nashville. Pacific Oak Capital Advisors purchased the property for $46 million. Jay O’Meara, Morgan Hillenmeyer, Roscoe High and Ryan Reethof of CBRE represented Bridge Investment in the transaction.

Originally built in 1989, Bridge Investment purchased the property in January 2018 and rebranded the building for multi-tenant use by adding new signage. Bridge Crossing recently underwent a $3 million renovation, including a $1.8 million parking lot expansion that added 147 additional parking spaces. The third floor was also updated, and enhancements were made to common areas, lobbies and elevators.

Bridge Crossing is fully occupied with leases signed through May 2026. The building is anchored by Fleetcor Technologies Inc., an Atlanta-based business payment processing firm. The property also has tenants including information technology and services company Cognizant and Comdata, a payment processing company. Comdata, which has had its headquarters at Bridge Crossing since 1996, has recently expanded its lease to 50,690 square feet on the third floor.

Located at 5301 Maryland Way, Bridge Crossing is situated within Maryland Farms, a 400-acre, mixed-use park with over 20,000 jobs. Brentwood overall has over 6 million square feet of office space, as well as 2.3 million square feet of retail, dining and entertainment options.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2021
Sep
29
InterFace Net Lease 2021
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews