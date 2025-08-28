Bridge Logistics Acquires 1.6 MSF Industrial Portfolio in McDonough, Georgia

MCDONOUGH, GA. — Bridge Logistics Properties, a subsidiary of publicly traded Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc., has acquired a two-property industrial portfolio in McDonough spanning nearly 1.6 million square feet. Situated south of Atlanta via I-75, the properties in the portfolio include 150 Distribution Drive (760,256 square feet) and 201 Greenwood Court (800,000 square feet).

Eastdil Secured brokered the sale. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. The properties were fully leased at the time of sale to four creditworthy tenants, including DHL Supply Chain (Exel Inc.), Caterpillar and Pregis.

Each building features 30-foot clear heights, 184-foot truck courts, trailer and car parking, LED lighting and ESFR sprinkler systems.