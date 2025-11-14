Friday, November 14, 2025
10681-Production-Ave-Fontana-CA
Located at 10681 Production Ave. in Fontana, Calif., the cross-dock facility offers 1.1 million square feet of distribution space.
Bridge Logistics Buys 1.1 MSF Inland Empire Distribution Facility

by Amy Works

FONTANA, CALIF. — Bridge Logistics Properties (BLP), a subsidiary of Bridge Investment Group Holdings, has purchased a 1.1 million-square-foot Class A industrial distribution facility in Fontana. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Located at 10681 Production Ave., the cross-dock facility features 220 dock-high doors, ESFR sprinklers, 185-foot truck courts, 274 trailer stalls and immediate access to Interstate 10.

BLP anticipates the property will be vacant in first-quarter 2026, providing the company with an opportunity to capitalize on improving market fundamentals for buildings over 1 million square feet. The company plans to implement facility enhancements, including sprinkler head upgrades, dock packages, office improvements and other make-ready upgrades.

