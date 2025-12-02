Bridge Logistics Properties Buys 1.1 MSF Distribution Facility in Fontana, California for $174M

FONTANA, CALIF. — Bridge Logistics Properties (BLP) has acquired a 1.1 million-square-foot multi-tenant distribution facility in Fontana for $174 million in an off-market transaction. Additional details of the transaction were not released. Michael Hefner, Juan Guiterrez and Shy Assar of Voit Real Estate Services Anaheim-Ontario brokerage team represented the buyer in the deal. Situated on 45.9 acres at 10681 Production Ave., the cross-dock distribution center features 220 dock-high loading doors, 185-foot truck courts, 274 trailer parking stalls, an ESFR sprinkler system and immediate access to Interstate 10.