Bridge Logistics Properties Buys 203,430 SF Industrial Facility in Grand Prairie, Texas
GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS — Bridge Logistics Properties, an affiliate of Chicago-based investment firm Bridge (NYSE: BRDG), has purchased a 203,430-square-foot industrial facility in the central metroplex city of Grand Prairie. Situated on 12 acres, the property features 32-foot clear heights, 180-foot truck court depths, 42 dock-high doors and 49 trailer parking stalls. Kurt Griffin and Nathan Orbin of Cushman & Wakefield represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.