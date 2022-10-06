Bridge Logistics Properties Buys 203,430 SF Industrial Facility in Grand Prairie, Texas

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

The industrial property at 804 W. Shady Grove Road in Grand Prairie totals 203,430 square feet.

GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS — Bridge Logistics Properties, an affiliate of Chicago-based investment firm Bridge (NYSE: BRDG), has purchased a 203,430-square-foot industrial facility in the central metroplex city of Grand Prairie. Situated on 12 acres, the property features 32-foot clear heights, 180-foot truck court depths, 42 dock-high doors and 49 trailer parking stalls. Kurt Griffin and Nathan Orbin of Cushman & Wakefield represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.