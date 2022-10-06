REBusinessOnline

Bridge Logistics Properties Buys 203,430 SF Industrial Facility in Grand Prairie, Texas

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

804-W.-Shady-Grove-Road-Grand-Priairie

The industrial property at 804 W. Shady Grove Road in Grand Prairie totals 203,430 square feet.

GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS — Bridge Logistics Properties, an affiliate of Chicago-based investment firm Bridge (NYSE: BRDG), has purchased a 203,430-square-foot industrial facility in the central metroplex city of Grand Prairie. Situated on 12 acres, the property features 32-foot clear heights, 180-foot truck court depths, 42 dock-high doors and 49 trailer parking stalls. Kurt Griffin and Nathan Orbin of Cushman & Wakefield represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Oct
11
Webinar: No Crystal Ball… But Let’s Talk About the Outlook for Seniors Housing Investment and Finance
Oct
12
Webinar: The Future of Multifamily Advertising is Here
Oct
20
InterFace Seniors Housing Midwest 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2022
Nov
15
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Southeast 2022
Nov
16
InterFace Nashville Multifamily 2022
Nov
30
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  