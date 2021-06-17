Bridge Partners Buys Harvest at Fiddyment Ranch Apartments in Roseville, California for $111M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Multifamily, Western

Harvest at Fiddyment Ranch in Roseville, Calif., features 300 apartments, a pool and spa, playground and fitness center.

ROSEVILLE, CALIF. — Bridge Partners has purchased Harvest at Fiddyment Ranch, a multifamily community located in Roseville, from Roseville-based USA Properties Fund for $111 million.

Located at 1900 Blue Oaks Blvd. within the Fiddyment Ranch master-planned community, the 300-unit property was 97 percent leased at the time of sale. The community offers a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, ranging from 771 square feet to 1,258 square feet. Community amenities include a clubhouse and game room, fitness center, heated pool and spa, dog park and playground.

Marc Ross of CBRE represented the seller in the transaction. Andrew Behrens of CBRE’s San Francisco office organized an acquisition loan on behalf of the buyer.