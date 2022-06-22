REBusinessOnline

Bridge Purchases 77-Acre Site for Bridge Point Vancouver Industrial Development in Washington

Upon completion, Bridge Point Vancouver 600 will feature 646,274 square feet of industrial space with 40-foot clear heights, 110 docks, eight drive-in doors, 413 parking stalls and 166 trailer stalls.

VANCOUVER, WASH. — Bridge Industrial has acquired a 77-acre land parcel located at 5500 Northeast 162nd Ave. in Vancouver, a suburb of Portland, Ore. The buyer plans to develop Bridge Point Vancouver 600, an industrial facility, on the property. Private sellers sold the land site for an undisclosed price.

Bridge expects to break ground on the project in late third-quarter 2022. Upon completion, the 646,274-square-foot Bridge Point Vancouver 600 will feature 40-foot clear heights, 110 docks, eight drive-in doors, 413 parking stalls and 166 trailer stalls.

Zach Francis and Karla Hansen of Kidder Mathews represented Bridge, while Matt Lyman and Greg Nesting of North Stevens represented the sellers in the deal. Both teams will serve as leasing agents for the project.

