Bridge33 Capital Disposes of Retail Center in Metro Atlanta for $8.7M

GAINESVILLE, GA. — Bridge33 Capital has sold Westbrook Plaza, a 49,364-square-foot retail center in the Atlanta suburb of Gainesville. Jim Hamilton, Brad Buchanan and Andrew Michols of JLL represented the seller in the transaction. Charlotte-based Collett Capital purchased the property for $8.7 million.

Constructed in 2006 and anchored by Best Buy, Westbrook Plaza was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants including Burn Boot Camp, Mattress Firm, WNB Factory, Pazzi’s Pizza, Paris Nails and Pet Pleasers Bakery. Located at 668 Dawsonville Highway, the center is situated less than one mile from Lake Lanier, which provides an annual economic impact of over $5.5 billion.