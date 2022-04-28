Bridge33 Capital Divests of 166,800 SF Skagit Valley Square Retail Property in Mount Vernon, Washington
MOUNT VERNON, WASH. — Bridge33 Capital has completed the disposition of Skagit Valley Square, a retail power center located at 102-310 E. College Way in Mount Vernon. Transnational Management acquired the asset for $18.4 million.
Dino Christophilis and Daniel Tibeau of CBRE’s Seattle office brokered the transaction.
Formerly anchored by Albertsons, G.I. Joe’s and Rite Aid, the property was backfilled with a new tenant roster: Hobby Lobby, Tractor Supply, Goodwill and Dollar Tree. More than 140,000 square feet was leased up in an 18-month period.
