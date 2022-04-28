Bridge33 Capital Divests of 166,800 SF Skagit Valley Square Retail Property in Mount Vernon, Washington

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Washington, Western

Hobby Lobby, Tractor Supply, Goodwill and Dollar Tree are tenants at Skagit Valley Market, a 166,800-square-foot retail center in Mount Vernon, Wash

MOUNT VERNON, WASH. — Bridge33 Capital has completed the disposition of Skagit Valley Square, a retail power center located at 102-310 E. College Way in Mount Vernon. Transnational Management acquired the asset for $18.4 million.

Dino Christophilis and Daniel Tibeau of CBRE’s Seattle office brokered the transaction.

Formerly anchored by Albertsons, G.I. Joe’s and Rite Aid, the property was backfilled with a new tenant roster: Hobby Lobby, Tractor Supply, Goodwill and Dollar Tree. More than 140,000 square feet was leased up in an 18-month period.