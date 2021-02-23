REBusinessOnline

BridgeCore Capital Closes $5.1M Loan for Apartment Complex in Stockton, California

Posted on by in California, Loans, Multifamily, Western

STOCKTON, CALIF. — BridgeCore Capital has closed a $5.1 million loan for a multifamily property in Stockton.

The undisclosed borrower required a non-recourse bridge loan to refinance the recently renovated apartment complex. Existing loans with the senior and multiple junior lien holders had matured and required a swift pay-off, as well as a new second trust deed loan to satisfy outstanding debt.

The loan features a 12-month term, including one six-month extension option, which will allow the borrower to either execute an exit strategy through a sale or to refinance through a conventional lender for long-term financing.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Read the Digital Editions

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  