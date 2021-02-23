BridgeCore Capital Closes $5.1M Loan for Apartment Complex in Stockton, California

Posted on by in California, Loans, Multifamily, Western

STOCKTON, CALIF. — BridgeCore Capital has closed a $5.1 million loan for a multifamily property in Stockton.

The undisclosed borrower required a non-recourse bridge loan to refinance the recently renovated apartment complex. Existing loans with the senior and multiple junior lien holders had matured and required a swift pay-off, as well as a new second trust deed loan to satisfy outstanding debt.

The loan features a 12-month term, including one six-month extension option, which will allow the borrower to either execute an exit strategy through a sale or to refinance through a conventional lender for long-term financing.