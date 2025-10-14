Tuesday, October 14, 2025
BridgeCore Capital Provides $1.8M Refinancing for Multifamily Property in Berkeley, Missouri

by Kristin Harlow

BERKELEY, MO. — BridgeCore Capital Inc. has provided a $1.8 million loan for the refinancing of a 44-unit, two-story multifamily property in Berkeley, a northwest suburb of St. Louis. The asset was built in 1957. The borrower was experiencing multiple technical defaults resulting from complexities with the existing agency lender. BridgeCore coordinated directly with the mortgage advisory team and title company to close the transaction within the expedited timeframe. BridgeCore also solved a number of unexpected ancillary issues that arose during the due diligence and closing process, including removal of one of the guarantors, adjusting the insurance coverage period at loan commencement and restructuring an entity certification into a written consent.

