BridgeCore Capital Provides $8M Bridge Loan for Office Conversion Project in Downtown Cleveland

Posted on by in Loans, Midwest, Multifamily, Office, Ohio

The office building will be converted into 436 apartment units.

CLEVELAND — BridgeCore Capital has provided an $8 million bridge loan for the acquisition of a historic office building in downtown Cleveland. The undisclosed borrower plans to convert the building, currently 42 percent occupied, into a 436-unit apartment property with a mix of office and retail space. The loan features a 12-month term with a fully funded reserve for interest and a 65 percent loan-to-value ratio. Akron-area businessman Agostino Pintus and his business partner Kenny Wolfe purchased the Rockefeller Building for $13.3 million, according to Cleveland.com.

