BridgeCore Capital Provides Loan for Refinancing of 34-Unit Multifamily Asset in Dallas
DALLAS — California-based BridgeCore Capital has provided a $1 million bridge loan for the refinancing of an undisclosed 34-unit multifamily asset in Dallas. The undisclosed borrower required a nonrecourse loan to cash out and to make capital improvements at the property. The borrower expects the loan to be taken out by a Freddie Mac Small Balance Loan and to eventually sell the property. The asset’s occupancy rate was 62 percent at the time of the loan closing.
