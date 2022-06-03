REBusinessOnline

BridgeCore Funds $2M Refinancing for Family Dollar-Occupied Property in Escondido, California

Posted on by in California, Loans, Retail, Western

ESCONDIDO, CALIF. — BridgeCore has provided a $2 million bridge loan for the refinancing of a retail property located at 607 W. 9th Ave. in Escondido. The undisclosed borrower required a bridge loan to refinance a matured loan and to obtain cash-out funds to resolve a mechanic’s lien, pay-off delinquent property taxes and cover upgrades and renovations to two of the in-line units.

Family Dollar occupies the retail property. BridgeCore funded the loan with a 6.5 percent pay-rate during the entire loan term, with the remaining interest accruing to loan pay-off without compounding interest. The loan’s 12-month term, including one six-month extension option, is providing the borrower the necessary time to execute an exit strategy to sell the property.

