BridgeCore Provides $12.8M Refinancing for Industrial Property in Henderson, Colorado

HENDERSON, COLO. — BridgeCore has provided $12.8 million in expedited refinancing for a single-tenant industrial building in Henderson. This is the first financing provided under BridgeCore’s new Middle Market Loan Program, which launched in fall 2023 as an alternative to traditional life insurance company financing.

BridgeCore structured a three-year loan with 18 months of yield maintenance for the undisclosed borrower. The borrower required an expedited transaction, which closed prior to year-end 2023, due to a bank loan that matured at the end of September 2023. The borrower also required cash-out proceeds for repatriation of capital, which was available with the 64 percent loan-to-value refinance.