BROWNSVILLE, TEXAS — BridgeCore has provided an acquisition loan of an undisclosed amount for an unnamed, 60-unit multifamily property in the South Texas city of Brownsville. The loan carries a two-year term with a six-month extension option and a 67 percent loan-to-value ratio. The undisclosed borrower, which acquired the property via a 1031 exchange, will use a portion of the proceeds to fund capital improvements.