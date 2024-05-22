Wednesday, May 22, 2024
LoansMultifamilyNew JerseyNortheast

BridgeInvest Provides $34.5M Acquisition Loan for Northern New Jersey Apartments

by Taylor Williams

PASSAIC, N.J. — BridgeInvest has provided a $34.5 million acquisition loan for The Pennington, a 147-unit apartment complex located in the Northern New Jersey community of Passaic. The Pennington is an adaptive reuse of the former St. Mary’s Hospital complex, a site that spans about 3.5 acres. Units come in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Amenities at the pet-friendly property include a fitness center, children’s play area and a community room. The borrower was locally based investment and development firm The Birch Group.

