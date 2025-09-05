BridgeInvest Provides $40.5M Loan for Refinancing of Metro Houston Apartment Community

MISSOURI CITY, TEXAS — Miami-based lender BridgeInvest has provided a $40.5 million loan for the refinancing of Ravella at Sienna, a 292-unit apartment community located in the southwestern Houston suburb of Missouri City. According to Apartments.com, the property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units that range in size from 609 to 1,517 square feet. Amenities include a pool with cabanas, outdoor gaming lounge, entertainment kitchen, fitness center, dog park and an executive conference room. Way Capital arranged the loan on behalf of the owner, an entity owned by a partnership between Orion RE Holdings and Sabal Investment Holdings. The property was 92 percent occupied at the time of the loan closing.