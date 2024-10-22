Tuesday, October 22, 2024
BridgeInvest Provides $54.3M Loan for Refinancing of Philadelphia Student Housing Property

by Taylor Williams

PHILADELPHIA — BridgeInvest has provided a $54.3 million loan for the refinancing of The Avery, a 796-bed student housing property in Philadelphia. The Avery, which serves students at Temple University, features one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a fitness center, community kitchen, lounge areas, game rooms and study spaces. The property also houses 5,900 square feet of ground-floor retail space. The undisclosed sponsor acquired The Avery in 2021 and implemented capital improvements and rebranded it from The Edge.

