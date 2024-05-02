BridgeInvest Provides $55.5M Acquisition Loan for West Houston Multifamily Property

HOUSTON — Miami-based lender BridgeInvest has provided a $55.5 million acquisition loan for Park on Voss, an 810-unit multifamily property in West Houston that was built in 1971, according to Apartments.com. The property offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, coffee bar, dog park, business center, tennis courts, outdoor grilling and dining stations and a game room. The borrower, Tara Capital, will use a portion of the proceeds to fund capital improvements. Renovations will include new unit appliances and HVAC systems, as well as exterior enhancements such as lighting, landscaping and essential repairs to elevators, sidewalks and roofing. CBRE arranged the debt.