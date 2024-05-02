Thursday, May 2, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Park-on-Voss-Houston
Park on Voss in Houston totals 810 units. The property was built in 1971.
LoansMultifamilyTexas

BridgeInvest Provides $55.5M Acquisition Loan for West Houston Multifamily Property

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Miami-based lender BridgeInvest has provided a $55.5 million acquisition loan for Park on Voss, an 810-unit multifamily property in West Houston that was built in 1971, according to Apartments.com. The property offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, coffee bar, dog park, business center, tennis courts, outdoor grilling and dining stations and a game room. The borrower, Tara Capital, will use a portion of the proceeds to fund capital improvements. Renovations will include new unit appliances and HVAC systems, as well as exterior enhancements such as lighting, landscaping and essential repairs to elevators, sidewalks and roofing. CBRE arranged the debt.

You may also like

JLL Arranges Sale of 112,162 SF Shopping Center...

Gauge Real Estate Completes 95,886 SF Industrial Project...

Partners Real Estate Negotiates Sale of 26-Acre Industrial...

Centersquare Signs 30,342 SF Office Headquarters Sublease at...

MassDevelopment Provides $11M Bond Financing for The Wheeler...

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $7M Sale of Multifamily...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $4.2M Sale of Apartment...

Lupe Development Opens $52M Wirth on the Woods...

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $3.6M Sale of Apartment...