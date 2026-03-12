BridgeInvest Provides $57M Construction Loan for Frisco Multifamily Project

FRISCO, TEXAS — Miami-based lender BridgeInvest has provided a $57 million construction loan for Freemont Frisco Apartments, a 313-unit multifamily project that will be located on the northern outskirts of Dallas. Freemont Frisco will offer studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units and will include an affordable housing component. Amenities will include a pool, clubhouse, fitness center and multiple courtyards. The sponsor is a partnership between Stryker Properties and Griffon Capital Management, and 25 Capital Partners is also a preferred equity investor in Frisco Freemont. BBL Building Co. is the general contractor for the project, construction of which is scheduled to be complete in mid-2028.