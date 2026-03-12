Thursday, March 12, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Freemont-Frisco-Apartments
Freemont Frisco Apartments will be a five-story, wrap-style project with a total net rentable area of 258,107 square feet.
DevelopmentLoansMultifamilyTexas

BridgeInvest Provides $57M Construction Loan for Frisco Multifamily Project

by Taylor Williams

FRISCO, TEXAS — Miami-based lender BridgeInvest has provided a $57 million construction loan for Freemont Frisco Apartments, a 313-unit multifamily project that will be located on the northern outskirts of Dallas. Freemont Frisco will offer studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units and will include an affordable housing component. Amenities will include a pool, clubhouse, fitness center and multiple courtyards. The sponsor is a partnership between Stryker Properties and Griffon Capital Management, and 25 Capital Partners is also a preferred equity investor in Frisco Freemont. BBL Building Co. is the general contractor for the project, construction of which is scheduled to be complete in mid-2028.

You may also like

Versal Arranges Sale of 578-Unit Self-Storage Facility in...

Prime Controls Signs 49,715 SF Office Lease in Lewisville,...

TYLER’S to Open 16,653 SF Store at Firefly...

CRG, Cole West Break Ground on 693-Bed Student...

IPA Capital Markets Arranges $44M in Financing for...

Waterfall Provides $127M Loan for Refinancing of Metro...

Inland Buys 132-Unit Seniors Housing Community in Monument,...

Gantry Secures $25.5M Refinancing for Logistics Facility in...

Skender Breaks Ground on 70-Unit Independent Living Community...