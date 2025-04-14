Monday, April 14, 2025
The financing for Cosmo 440, a multifamily building in Newark that was formerly known as Carmel Towers, will carry the 216-unit project through its final phase of construction and provide the borrower, YB Properties, with capital reserves and proceeds to fund lease-up costs.
BridgeInvest Provides $60M in Financing for Newark Multifamily Redevelopment Project

by Taylor Williams

NEWARK, N.J. — Miami-based lender BridgeInvest has provided $60 million in financing for Cosmo 440, a 216-unit multifamily redevelopment project in Newark that is nearing completion. Cosmo 440 was originally built in 1969 as Carmel Towers and is located in the Weequahic neighborhood. The redevelopment encompassed new infrastructure and elevators, as well as redesigned floor plans and upgraded common areas. The building now features 48 one-bedroom apartments, 120 two-bedroom units and 48 three-bedroom residences, and amenities include a fitness center, resident lounge, coworking space and an onsite bar. The borrower is YB Properties. Delivery is slated for the end of the month.

