Bridgeline Starts Construction of 45-Room Bridge Creek Inn in Clayton, Georgia

CLAYTON, GA. — Ridgeline Investment Partners has broken ground on Bridge Creek Inn, a 45-room boutique hotel in Clayton.

Situated on the corner of South Main Street and Derrick Street, the property will feature a coffee bar, restaurant and bar, as well as indoor and outdoor event venues.

The project is a redevelopment of The Clayton Hotel, originally built at the site in the 1950s. The opening is scheduled for September of this year.

The Indigo Road Hospitality Group has been tapped to manage the property on behalf of Ridgeline.