Bridges Capital Buys 83,871 SF Office Building in San Francisco’s Jackson Square

SAN FRANCISCO — Bridges Capital has acquired 1045 Sansome, an office property located in the Jackson Square submarket of San Francisco, for an undisclosed price. Kyle Kovac and Mike Taquino of CBRE represented the undisclosed seller in the deal. The four-story building offers 83,871 square feet of creative office space. The property was built in 1926 and has been substantially renovated with new windows, interior upgrades, a top-floor lounge and a roof deck. At the time of sale, the building was 64 percent leased to tenants in architecture, design and e-commerce industries.