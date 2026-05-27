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Museum-Parc-San-Francisco-CA
Crunch Fitness, El Dorado Latin Fusion, Aquabyte and TowerWAV are tenants at the 36,000-square-foot Museum Parc mixed-use property in San Francisco’s SoMa neighborhood.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaMixed-UseOfficeRestaurantRetail

Bridgeton Divests of 36,000 SF Museum Parc Mixed-Use Property in San Francisco

by Amy Works

SAN FRANCISCO — Bridgeton has completed the sale of Museum Parc, a mixed-use property in San Francisco’s SoMa neighborhood, to DPI Retail for $19.2 million. Eric Kathrein, Andrew Spangenberg and Allie Repaskey of JLL Capital Markets represented the seller in the transaction. Located at 300 3rd St., Museum Parc features 36,000 square feet of fully leased street-level retail space situated below 234 condominium units. Current commercial tenants include Crunch Fitness, El Dorado Latin Fusion, Aquabyte and TowerWAV.

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