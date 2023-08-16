Bridgeview Acquires 214-Unit Apartment Complex in Dallas Design District

DALLAS — Dallas-based investment firm Bridgeview has acquired The Dunhill, a 214-unit apartment complex in the Dallas Design District. Built in 2010, The Dunhill features studio, one- and two-bedroom units that range in size from 665 to 1,671 square feet. Amenities include a pool, resident clubhouse, fitness center, business center, outdoor picnic areas, amphitheater and a dog park. Bridgeview, which acquired the property via a Delaware Statutory Trust, plans to implement a value-add program and rebrand the property as The Adelphi. The seller was not disclosed.