Bridgeview-Multifamily-Denton
Bridgeview Multifamily's new project in Denton will total 360 units.
DevelopmentMultifamilyTexas

Bridgeview Multifamily to Develop 360-Unit Project in Denton, Texas

by Taylor Williams

DENTON, TEXAS — Dallas-based Bridgeview Multifamily will develop a 360-unit project in the North Texas city of Denton. The site at 3755 McKinney St. spans 22 acres and is adjacent to the 288-unit Denton Forest Crossing apartment community. The development will consist of 15 three-story buildings that will house one- and two-bedroom units with an average size of 875 square feet. Amenities will include a pool, clubhouse, dog park and outdoor grilling and dining stations. Construction on the unnamed project is expected to begin next summer. 

