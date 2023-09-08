Bridgeview Multifamily to Develop 360-Unit Project in Denton, Texas

DENTON, TEXAS — Dallas-based Bridgeview Multifamily will develop a 360-unit project in the North Texas city of Denton. The site at 3755 McKinney St. spans 22 acres and is adjacent to the 288-unit Denton Forest Crossing apartment community. The development will consist of 15 three-story buildings that will house one- and two-bedroom units with an average size of 875 square feet. Amenities will include a pool, clubhouse, dog park and outdoor grilling and dining stations. Construction on the unnamed project is expected to begin next summer.