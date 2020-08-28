REBusinessOnline

Bridgewater Bank Opens New Corporate Headquarters in St. Louis Park, Minnesota

Posted on by in Development, Midwest, Minnesota, Office

The building rises four stories and spans 84,000 square feet.

ST. LOUIS PARK, MINN. — Bridgewater Bank, a local Twin Cities bank, has opened its new corporate headquarters in St. Louis Park near Minneapolis. Known as Bridgewater Corporate Center, the development is located at the corner of Excelsior Boulevard and Monterey Drive. The four-story, 84,000-square-foot building includes a Bridgewater retail branch on the ground floor. Operations and administrative offices are located on the second and third floors. Other tenants include Hazelwood Food & Drink and boutique fitness studio Discover Strength, both of which will open to the public in early 2021. Ironmark Building Co., The Bainey Group, DJR Architecture and Momentum Design Group made up the project team.

