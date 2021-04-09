REBusinessOnline

Bridgewood Acquires Land in Nashville, Plans to Develop Luxury Seniors Housing Community

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Bridgewood Property Co., a Houston-based developer of senior living properties, has acquired land at 3808 Cleghorn Ave. in Nashville for the development of a mid-rise, luxury retirement community. With guidance and input from zoning counsel; Tune, Entrekin & White PC; the Metropolitan Planning Department; and local neighborhood groups, the property received zoning approval in February 2021 to build 205 senior living units within a 12-story facility.

The new Bridgewood community in the city’s Green Hills neighborhood will offer independent living, assisted living and memory care residences and will be located close to the neighborhoods of Belle Meade, Forest Hills and Hillwood. The purchase price of the land was not disclosed.

ESa is the project architect of the unnamed community, and Catalyst Design Group will provide civil engineer services. The project’s construction timeline was not disclosed.

