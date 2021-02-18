REBusinessOnline

Briggs & Stratton Signs 566,706 SF Industrial Lease in Upstate New York

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, New York, Northeast

SHERRILL, N.Y. — Briggs & Stratton, a Wisconsin-based manufacturer of gasoline engines, has signed a 566,706-square-foot industrial lease at Silver City Industrial Campus in Sherrill, an eastern suburb of Syracuse. Silver City Industrial Campus spans 90 acres and 864,668 square feet and includes 200,000 square feet of land for future expansion. A partnership between Florida-based firm Index Investment Group and OX Group owns the property.

