Bright Realty Adds 11 New Retailers, Restaurants at Realm at Castle Hills in Metro Dallas

LEWISVILLE, TEXAS — Bright Realty has added 11 new retail and restaurant users at The Realm at Castle Hills, the locally based developer’s 324-acre mixed-use destination in the northern Dallas suburb of Lewisville. Food and beverage concepts include Saray Mediterranean Fusion Grill & Bar, Salubrious Juice & More, donut eatery Mochinut, smoothie bar Bahama Bucks, breakfast concept Food Morning and Japanese restaurant Luster Grill. The roster now also features three salons — Cool Heads, Salon Bellus and Cachet Salons & Spa — as well as fitness concept Hotworx and Castle Hills Animal Hospital.