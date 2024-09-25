Wednesday, September 25, 2024
Crown-Centre-II-Lewisville
Crown Centre II in Lewisville totals 147,000 square feet.
Bright Realty Completes $50M Office Project in Lewisville, Texas

by Taylor Williams

LEWISVILLE, TEXAS — Locally based developer Bright Realty has completed Crown Centre II, a $50 million office project located in the northern Dallas suburb of Lewisville. The four-story, 147,000-square-foot building is situated within Bright’s Crown Centre mixed-use development. Dallas-based Rudick Construction Group served as general contractor for the project, construction of which began in April 2023. Crown Centre will ultimately feature up to 2,000 multifamily units, 3 million square feet of office space, 500 hotel rooms and 140,000 square feet of retail, restaurant and open green space.

