Bright Realty Moves Forward With 140-Acre Crown Centre Mixed-Use Project in Metro Dallas

Plans for Crown Centre, a mixed-use development in Lewisville by Bright Realty, currently call for up to 2,000 multifamily units, 3 million square feet of office space, 500 hotel rooms and 140,000 square feet of retail and open green space.

LEWISVILLE, TEXAS — Locally based firm Bright Realty has received approval from the City of Lewisville to move forward with the development of Crown Centre, a 140-acre mixed-use project that will be located along State Highway 121 on the northern outskirts of Dallas. The site is approved for up to 2,000 multifamily units, 3 million square feet of office space, 500 hotel rooms and covered parking, as well as 140,000 square feet of retail and open green space. The development will also feature three open spaces with lakes and trails that will connect the buildings, as well as outdoor event space. Construction of a 109,000-square-foot office building is underway at the site and is expected to be complete later this year.