Bright Realty Nears Completion of 362-Unit Tapestry at The Realm Apartments in Lewisville, Texas

LEWISVILLE, TEXAS — Bright Realty is nearing completion of Tapestry at The Realm, a 362-unit apartment community in the northern Dallas suburb of Lewisville. The property will be situated within the locally based developer’s 324-acre Realm at Castle Hills mixed-use development. Tapestry at The Realm will feature studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans and amenities such as a fitness center, sauna, game lounge, business center and a conference room. B2 Architecture + Design designed the project, and Andres Construction is the general contractor. Preleasing is slated to begin in November. The first units are expected to be available for occupancy in December.