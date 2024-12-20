Bright Realty Sells 260-Unit Multifamily Property in Lewisville, Texas

LEWISVILLE, TEXAS — Locally based developer Bright Realty has sold Valor at The Realm, a 260-unit multifamily property in the northern Dallas suburb of Lewisville. Built in 2021 within the 324-acre Realm at Castle Hills mixed-use development, the property offers one- and two-bedroom units. Amenities include a pool and a yoga studio, and the building also houses approximately 35,000 square feet of retail space. Weidner Apartment Homes purchased Valor at the Realm for an undisclosed price. JLL brokered the deal.