Valor-at-the-Realm-Lewisville
Valor at the Realm in Lewisville totals 260 units. The property was built in 2021.
Bright Realty Sells 260-Unit Multifamily Property in Lewisville, Texas

by Taylor Williams

LEWISVILLE, TEXAS — Locally based developer Bright Realty has sold Valor at The Realm, a 260-unit multifamily property in the northern Dallas suburb of Lewisville. Built in 2021 within the 324-acre Realm at Castle Hills mixed-use development, the property offers one- and two-bedroom units. Amenities include a pool and a yoga studio, and the building also houses approximately 35,000 square feet of retail space. Weidner Apartment Homes purchased Valor at the Realm for an undisclosed price. JLL brokered the deal.

