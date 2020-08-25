REBusinessOnline

Bright Realty Sells 6,667 SF Retail Property in Metro Fort Worth

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Texas

BURLESON, TEXAS — Developer Bright Realty has sold a 6,667-square-foot retail property located at 264 SE John Jones Drive in the Fort Worth suburb of Burleson. The strip retail center was built in 2018 and was fully leased at the time of sale to Chicken Salad Chick, HotWorx and Mint Dentistry. Nick Miller and Britton Lankford of Bright Realty represented the firm internally in the transaction. Jordan Wood with Coldwell Banker represented the 1031 exchange buyer.

