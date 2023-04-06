Thursday, April 6, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Leasing ActivityRestaurantRetailTexas

Bright Realty Signs Three Tenants to Leases at The Realm at Castle Hills in Metro Dallas

by Taylor Williams

LEWISVILLE, TEXAS — Bright Realty has signed three new tenants to leases at The Realm at Castle Hills, the locally based developer’s 324-acre mixed-use campus located north of Dallas in Lewisville. Children’s entertainment concept Cheeky Monkeys is leasing 7,287 square feet, including more than 6,000 square feet of play space, a coffee shop and a limited-service restaurant. Additionally, 206 Luster Grill has opened a 2,257-square-foot restaurant, and Cachet Salons & Spa now occupies 10,692 square feet.

You may also like

Core5 Signs Third-Party Logistics Firm to 957,400 SF...

SRS Brokers $4.3M Sale of New Retail Strip...

Entos Design Begins Renovation of 178,970 SF Office...

Expansive to Open 48,000 SF Coworking Office Space...

Partners Real Estate Negotiates 14,000 SF Industrial Sublease...

SHOP Cos. Arranges Sale of 12,428 SF Retail...

Hanley Arranges $2.9M Sale of Taco Bell-Occupied Property...

Norris & Stevens Brokers $2.3M Sale of Retail...

Law Firm Leases Office Space at ROW DTLA...