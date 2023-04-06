Bright Realty Signs Three Tenants to Leases at The Realm at Castle Hills in Metro Dallas

LEWISVILLE, TEXAS — Bright Realty has signed three new tenants to leases at The Realm at Castle Hills, the locally based developer’s 324-acre mixed-use campus located north of Dallas in Lewisville. Children’s entertainment concept Cheeky Monkeys is leasing 7,287 square feet, including more than 6,000 square feet of play space, a coffee shop and a limited-service restaurant. Additionally, 206 Luster Grill has opened a 2,257-square-foot restaurant, and Cachet Salons & Spa now occupies 10,692 square feet.