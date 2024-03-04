Monday, March 4, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Leasing ActivityRestaurantRetailTexas

Bright Realty Welcomes Eight New Food-and-Beverage Users to Flagship Development in Metro Dallas

by Taylor Williams

LEWISVILLE, TEXAS — Bright Realty has welcomed eight new food-and-beverage users to The Realm at Castle Hills, the locally based developer’s 324-acre mixed-use destination in the northern Dallas suburb of Lewisville. The tenants that have either recently opened or signed leases include: Marble Slab Creamery/Great American Cookies (1,600 square feet); Chinese and Indian restaurant The Monk’s (3,869 square feet); RT Bakery (1,507 square feet); Voodoo Brewing Co. (4,346 square feet); Bagel Bar (1,186 square feet); Ked’s Artisan Ice Cream & Treats (1,893 square feet); Cocinero Mexican Restaurant (3,800 square feet); and Bluebonnet Brunch House (2,479 square feet).

You may also like

Howard Hughes Underway on 70-Acre Retail Development in...

ONM Living to Develop 268-Unit Build-to-Rent Residential Project...

Alliance Industrial Breaks Ground on 170,959 SF Project...

Bass Pro Shops to Open 100,000 SF Store...

Urban Story Ventures to Redevelop 160,000 SF Shopping...

Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates 27,667 SF Office Lease...

Boulder Group Brokers $2.5M Sale of Restaurant Property...

McPhail Associates Signs 12,739 SF Lease at Industrial...

Raleigh-Durham Offers Great Opportunities for Retail Owners and...