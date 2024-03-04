Bright Realty Welcomes Eight New Food-and-Beverage Users to Flagship Development in Metro Dallas

LEWISVILLE, TEXAS — Bright Realty has welcomed eight new food-and-beverage users to The Realm at Castle Hills, the locally based developer’s 324-acre mixed-use destination in the northern Dallas suburb of Lewisville. The tenants that have either recently opened or signed leases include: Marble Slab Creamery/Great American Cookies (1,600 square feet); Chinese and Indian restaurant The Monk’s (3,869 square feet); RT Bakery (1,507 square feet); Voodoo Brewing Co. (4,346 square feet); Bagel Bar (1,186 square feet); Ked’s Artisan Ice Cream & Treats (1,893 square feet); Cocinero Mexican Restaurant (3,800 square feet); and Bluebonnet Brunch House (2,479 square feet).