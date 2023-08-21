BrightColors, Kingsmen Xperience to Open 30,000 SF Crayola Attraction in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee

PIGEON FORGE, TENN. — BrightColors LLC and partner Kingsmen Xperience Inc. have announced plans with crayon giant Crayola to open a 30,000-square-foot Crayola Experience in Pigeon Forge. Upon completion, the indoor family entertainment center will feature 20 interactive experiences and a retail store. The Pigeon Forge location marks the sixth attraction for the brand, which has opened venues in Pennsylvania, Florida, Minnesota, Texas and Arizona. Four additional Crayola Experience locations will open over the next five years, the locations of which were not disclosed.