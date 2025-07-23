Wednesday, July 23, 2025
Leasing ActivityOfficeTexas

Brightline Dealer Advisors Signs 10,601 SF Office Lease at HALL Park in Frisco

by Taylor Williams

FRISCO, TEXAS — Brightline Dealer Advisors has signed a 10,601-square-foot office lease at HALL Park in Frisco. The automotive insurance brokerage firm is relocating from nearby Addison and has committed to The Tower at HALL Park, a 16-story building, for 10 years. Michael Griffin of Transwestern represented the tenant, which plans to take occupancy of its new space in November, in the lease negotiations. Kim Butler, Rena Padachy and Brad Gibson represented the landlord, HALL Group, on an internal basis.

