The new Brightmark facility in Thomaston, Ga., will have the capacity to repurpose 400,000 tons of plastic per year.
Brightmark to Develop $950M Recycling Facility in Central Georgia

by John Nelson

THOMASTON, GA. — Brightmark LLC, a recycling solutions company based in San Francisco, has announced plans for a $950 million recycling facility project in Thomaston, about 65 miles south of Atlanta. Upon completion, the “circularity center” will comprise 2.5 million square feet with the capacity to repurpose 400,000 tons of plastic per year.

According to the company, the project will create 200 advanced manufacturing jobs in the central Georgia area. Plans include a $20 million investment in additive infrastructure in Thomaston, with upgrades to utilities, roadway improvements, rail access extensions and other improvements.

