Dulles Corner offers 196 units of independent living, assisted living and memory care in Herndon, Va.
Brightview Opens 196-Unit Seniors Housing Community in Herndon, Virginia

by John Nelson

HERNDON, VA. — Brightview Senior Living has opened Dulles Corner in Herndon, a Washington, D.C. suburb near Dulles International Airport. Dulles Corner offers 196 units of independent living, assisted living and memory care. The development marks Brightview’s 46th community and its third in Fairfax County. The property is the seniors housing component of Innovation Center Station, a $1 billion mixed-use development by Penzance that will also feature offices, residences, a hotel, shops, restaurants and parks.

