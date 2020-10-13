REBusinessOnline

Brightview Opens 96-Unit Seniors Housing Community in Bethesda, Maryland

Posted on by in Development, Maryland, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Southeast

Brightview Grosvenor shares the land of Wild Acres, the former home of National Geographic president, editor and photojournalist Gilbert Grosvenor.

BETHESDA, MD. — Brightview Senior Living, an owner and operator of senior living communities, has opened Brightview Grosvenor, an assisted living and memory care community in Bethesda, approximately 10 miles north of downtown Washington, D.C. The community is situated on shares the land of Wild Acres, the former home of National Geographic president, editor and photojournalist Gilbert Grosvenor. Brightview Grosvenor features 58 assisted living, 26 memory care and 12 “enhanced care” apartments on three acres. Enhanced care apartments are designed for residents with conditions that require special attention, such as Parkinson’s disease or ALS.

